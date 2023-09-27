Amid furore over Manipur students’ killing, CM Biren Singh vows “maximum punishment” for culprits

Manipur's Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday strongly denounced the alleged "kidnapping and killing" of two students, while pledging to deliver justice to the state's residents. He also revealed that, in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's directive, a team from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrived on Wednesday afternoon.

"Since 1-1.5 months there has been no exchange of fire from either side, and peace is being restored. A sad incident took place, where a Meity girl and a boy were missing from July 3. We tried to trace them and finally handed over the case to CBI on August 28. A viral video surfaced yesterday where the bodies of the two missing youths were found," CM N Biren Singh said while speaking to ANI. Manipur CM further said that what the Kuki militants have done is the highest level of crime. "This is a sad incident, and it is highly condemnable that what the Kuki militants have done is the highest level of crime. Union Minister Amit Shah called me yesterday and ensured that he is sending a CBI team along with the Special Director. They have arrived here in the afternoon today. I want to promise to the people of Manipur that we will ensure the culprit is given maximum punishment," the Chief Minister said.

A CBI team, led by the agency's Special Director Ajay Bhatnagar, reached Imphal in a special flight on Wednesday to investigate the alleged "kidnapping and killing" of the two students. The two youths had reportedly gone missing in Manipur on July 6.

Upon their arrival at Imphal airport, the CBI team parried questions about the incident. Following the incident, fresh protests erupted in the state after a video showing the dead bodies of two youths in Manipur went viral.

The government responded by re-imposing the suspension of internet services for five days as a precautionary measure and announced that all schools in the state would be closed till Friday. An order issued by the Manipur Home Department said steps are being taken to prevent the imminent danger of loss of life, damage to public/private property, and widespread disturbances to public tranquilly.

"In view of the prevailing law and order situation In the State of Manipur, the State Government views very seriously with utmost sensitivity the reported spread of disinformation, false rumours and other types of violent activities through various social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc. on electronic equipment like tablet, computers, mobile phones, etc and sending bulk SMS likely facilitating and/or mobilising mobs of agitators and demonstrators, which may cause loss of life and/or damage to public/private property or aggravate the law and order situation in the state," an official notification said. Earlier Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday confirmed that the CBI Special Director will be visiting Manipur on Wednesday.

In a post on X Biren Singh said "In light of the distressing news that emerged yesterday regarding the tragic demise of the missing students, I want to assure the people of the State that both the state and central government are closely working together to nab the perpetrators" he said. "To further expedite this crucial investigation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director, along with a specialized team, will be arriving in Imphal tomorrow morning in a special flight. Their presence underscores the commitment of our authorities to swiftly resolve this matter. I have been constantly in touch with Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji to find the perpetrators and bring them to justice" the Chief Minister added.

Manipur has been witnessing violence since May 3, following the protests by the Kuki and Meitei communities against the High Court's order asking the state government to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the category of Scheduled Tribes (ST). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)