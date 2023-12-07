Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-12-2023 14:37 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 14:37 IST
Chaos in West Bengal assembly as TMC protests Giriraj's remarks on Mamata
Chaos reigned supreme at the West Bengal assembly on Thursday as the MLAs of the ruling TMC protested against the remarks made by Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Soon after the Question Hour, Woman and Child Development Minister Shashi Panja raised the issue in the House.

Maintaining that people were shocked by Singh's comment, she said that Banerjee is the only woman chief minister in the country and has been an MP for several terms.

''We condemn the misogynistic statement made by the Union minister,'' she said.

Panja said the BJP should apologise for the statement made by Singh.

The House plunged into chaos as soon as Panja raised the issue with MLAs of both the TMC and the opposition BJP raising slogans against each other.

Outside the House, leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP told reporters, ''West Bengal is bearing the brunt of rampant corruption during the tenure of CM Banerjee. Instead of focusing on real issues such as corruption, they (TMC) are focusing on (Giriraj Singh's) comments which aren't personal at all.'' TMC MP Mohua Moitra had shared on X a clip of an interview purportedly given by Singh to a TV channel in which the BJP leader referred to Banerjee and said, ''Jashn mana rahi hai, thumke laga rahi hai, yeh uchit nahi hai (she is celebrating and dancing, this is inappropriate).'' Singh was reacting to Banerjee attending the inaugural ceremony of the Kolkata International Film Festival along with Bollywood and Bengali film actors on Tuesday evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

