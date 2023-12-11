Left Menu

Reports of house arrest or arrest of anyone ahead of SC verdict on Article 370 totally baseless: LG

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said any report of the house arrest or arrest of anyone ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution is totally baseless.Sinha said this after the Peoples Democratic Party PDP claimed that its president Mehbooba Mufti was put under house arrest on Monday ahead of the Supreme Court verdict.This is totally baseless.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-12-2023 10:53 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 10:53 IST
Reports of house arrest or arrest of anyone ahead of SC verdict on Article 370 totally baseless: LG
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said any report of the house arrest or arrest of anyone ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution is ''totally baseless''.

Sinha said this after the People's Democratic Party (PDP) claimed that its president Mehbooba Mufti was put under house arrest on Monday ahead of the Supreme Court verdict.

''This is totally baseless. In entire Jammu and Kashmir, no one has been put under house arrest or arrest. This is an attempt to spread rumour,'' the LG told reporters here.

Sinha said he is saying it with full responsibility that no one was put under house arrest or arrest for political reasons anywhere in Jammu and Kashmir.

''Even before Supreme Court judgement is pronounced, police has sealed the doors of the residence of PDP president @MehboobaMufti and put her under illegal house arrest,'' the party said in a post on X.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution that gave a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region: CEO Stefan Borgas

RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region:...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Gaza health situation is 'catastrophic': WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
4
Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national election amid violence

Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national ...

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023