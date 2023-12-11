Left Menu

Nepali soldiers employed in both Russian and Ukraine armies: PM Prachanda

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 11-12-2023 19:17 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 19:17 IST
Nepali soldiers employed in both Russian and Ukraine armies: PM Prachanda
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Monday said that Nepali citizens are not only serving in the Russian Army but reportedly also serving in the Ukrainian Army.

The Nepal government recently confirmed that six Nepalese nationals who fought for the Russian Army died in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

There are reports about over 200 Nepalese serving in the Russian Army, the Prime Minister said while interacting with pro-Maoist journalists here.

"We have also learnt that Nepalese soldiers are serving in the Ukrainian Army too," he said.

We are finding out the truth in this matter, Prachanda said while inaugurating a Press Centre Nepal central office bearers' meeting.

The Press Centre Nepal is affiliated with the Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist (CPN-Maoist).

''I have got reports that over 200 Nepalis are in Russian Amy and there are also reports about Nepalis working for the Ukraine army,'' Prachanda said.

The Nepal government has, however, clarified that it has no policy of sending Nepalese to the Russian Army and that people in search of foreign employment have gone to join the armies of other countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Big Tobacco's transition under fire as WHO targets vaping; US agencies seize illegal e-cigarettes worth $18 million and more

Health News Roundup: Big Tobacco's transition under fire as WHO targets vapi...

 Global
2
France's new EV cash incentive rules toughen market for Chinese-made cars

France's new EV cash incentive rules toughen market for Chinese-made cars

 France
3
Stock market hits record opening, Sensex and Nifty surges amid global economic optimism

Stock market hits record opening, Sensex and Nifty surges amid global econom...

 India
4
FOREX-Dollar takes a dive after Fed signals rate cuts next year

FOREX-Dollar takes a dive after Fed signals rate cuts next year

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023