Pakistan's ex-PM Yousuf Raza Gilani says no govt can be formed without PPP's support

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 31-12-2023 21:22 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 21:22 IST
Pakistan's former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani said on Sunday that no government can be formed at the centre without the support of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) as the country goes to the general elections on February 8.

"Let me tell you one thing, no government can be formed (in Islamabad) without the support of the PPP," Gilani said while addressing a press conference in Multan.

"The PPP (led by former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari) is the only ideological party in Pakistan. Its sacrifices for human rights, upholding the Constitution, the rule of law, women empowerment, and minority rights are in front of everyone. You have seen that no other family has rendered more sacrifices in the subcontinent than the Bhutto family," he was quoted as saying by the Dawn newspaper.

Responding to a question, the senior PPP leader said that it was the Election Commission of Pakistan's responsibility to hold free and fair polls.

"I feel there should be a level playing field for all (parties) in the elections and no one should be given a preference," he said, in an apparent reference to former premier Nawaz Sharif and his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Commenting on the many objections the ECP raised on candidates' nomination papers, Gilani said: "Our party has given its stance, even Bilawal Bhutto sahib has. He also spoke of a level playing field. […] The returning officer has raised objections on some nomination papers. Now we have to see what their legal team is working on." During his interaction with the media, Gilani was also asked about the rejection of the nomination papers of PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

