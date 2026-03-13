Revamping Delhi: New Era for Shahjahanabad Redevelopment

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Friday the Delhi government's plan to rename the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC) as part of broader efforts to revamp Old Delhi. This decision emerged from a high-level review meeting addressing previous government irregularities and corruption within the SRDC.

The meeting also covered the extensive redevelopment project of Chandni Chowk. Initially estimated at Rs 65 crore, costs soared to Rs 148 crore, raising questions about procedural compliance during the project's tenure. Gupta emphasized that documents clearly indicate misconduct, necessitating a thorough investigation.

As a commitment to Old Delhi's cultural heritage, Gupta revealed plans for the historic Town Hall to be refurbished as a heritage monument, aiming to boost the area's cultural allure. Alongside, Rs 160 crore worth of development work is currently underway on 28 roads, marking a new frontier for Shahjahanabad's transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)