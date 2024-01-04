Tension in Thrissur as BJP objects to Youth Congress-KSU action at Modi's stage

Thrissur witnessed heightened tension on Thursday as BJP workers vehemently objected to Youth Congress-KSU workers attempting to sprinkle dung water on the stage arranged by the saffron party for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programme held the previous day.

Police said that tension escalated in the area when Youth Congress and Kerala Students Union (KSU) workers staged a march towards Thekkinkadu Maidan, protesting the cutting of branches from a banyan tree near the venue, undertaken as part of security measures for Modi's programme.

BJP workers, engaged in demolishing the stage set up for Modi's programme, countered the march, creating a tense atmosphere.

Police intervened promptly to quell the conflict and had to use force to disperse the two groups, restoring order in the area. ''There was a push and shove between the activists. The tension eased when officers stationed themselves between the two groups,'' a police officer told PTI.

The protesting Youth Congress-KSU workers were removed from the spot, he added. Youth Congress workers claimed that the protest was in response to the cutting of branches from the banyan tree near the venue, undertaken as part of security measures for Modi's programme on Wednesday. They alleged that BJP activists arrived armed with sticks, intending to attack them.

BJP's district leaders contended that Youth Congress workers were prevented from sprinkling dung water at the venue leased by the saffron party for Modi's function. They accused Youth Congress-KSU workers of creating trouble before demolishing the stage set up for the programme in Thekkinkadu Maidan.

On Wednesday, Modi addressed a BJP-organised massive all-women event where he listed out his government's initiatives to empower women in the country.

