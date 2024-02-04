Left Menu

Australia PM to introduce bill to reshape tax cuts on Tuesday

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Sunday his government would legislate changes this week to planned tax cuts set to reduce benefits to the wealthy while giving low-income earners more breaks, as Australians endure higher living costs.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 04-02-2024 04:38 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 04:38 IST
Australia PM to introduce bill to reshape tax cuts on Tuesday
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Sunday his government would legislate changes this week to planned tax cuts set to reduce benefits to the wealthy while giving low-income earners more breaks, as Australians endure higher living costs. "We'll release the actual legislation later today it will be introduced into the parliament on Tuesday," Albanese told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

He said he wanted the bill passed "during this existing session" of federal parliament, which resumes on Feb. 6. The new policy, recently announced, will see people earning up to A$135,000 ($88,763) fall into lower tax brackets from July 1. For some high-income earners tax breaks will nearly halve, with the savings redirected to those on low incomes.

Albanese flagged last month that his centre-left government would soon legislate the changes but did not specify a timeline. Australian households are under broad financial pressure from high inflation, which rose to 7.8% in December 2022, before easing to 5.4% in the third quarter of 2023.

In May 2023, the Albanese-led Labour government unveiled A$23 billion in targeted cost-of-living relief, and had been under pressure to provide more relief in the lead up to unveiling the reshaped policy. The political opposition says Albanese, whose popularity has dipped in recent polls, has wrecked his credibility for breaking an election pledge not to modify the tax policy, legislated by the previous government in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionaries to discuss Disruption, Development, and Diversification

The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionarie...

 India
2
2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Remarkable Growth

2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Rema...

 United States
3
Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

 India
4
Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations in California

Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations...

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024