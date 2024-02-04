Congress leaders condemn harassment and threats against YS Sharmila, Vivekananda Reddy's daughter

Left Menu

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday condemned the threats and trolls against the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president, YS Sharmila, and late Congress leader Vivekananda Reddy's daughter, Suneetha Narreddy, and termed it a 'vile and cowardly act.'

ANI | Updated: 04-02-2024 08:20 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 08:20 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday condemned the threats and trolls against the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president, YS Sharmila, and late Congress leader Vivekananda Reddy's daughter, Suneetha Narreddy, and termed it a 'vile and cowardly act.' "Insulting and threatening women, a vile and cowardly act, is unfortunately the most common weapon of the weak. The Congress Party and I stand firmly beside YS Sharmila ji and Suneetha Ji and strongly condemn this disgraceful attack," he said in a post on X on Saturday.

In response to the online harassment, APCC chief YS Sharmila referred to the trolls as 'paid' and labelled the individuals engaging in trolling as 'cowards.' "Only the cowards resort to cruelty when confronted with impending defeat. Their actions may be vicious, but we derive strength from the support and affection shown by the people of Andhra Pradesh," she wrote in a post on X.

Former Union Minister MM Pallam Raju shared a media report on Saturday highlighting that Suneetha Narreddy, the daughter of former Andhra Pradesh minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, has lodged a complaint with the Gachibowli cybercrime police station in Hyderabad against an individual for making abusive and threatening posts on Facebook. "It is sad to see the ugly online trolling of YS Sharmila, the AP Congress chief, who has adopted the ideology embraced by her late father, Dr YSR, the popular CM of AP. Similarly, Sri YS Vivekananda Reddy's daughter Suneetha have been subjected to this pathetic abuse," MM Pallam Raju wrote on X while condemning the threats.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot also condemned the threats against the APCC President and demanded strict action against those responsible. "APCC President @realyssharmila ji and Suneetha ji are facing harassment from trolls. This not only disrespects them but also contradicts the principles of civility and healthy discourse in public life," Pilot wrote in a post on X.

"While there may be different political ideologies and perspectives, such personal attacks should be condemned in the strongest terms, and strict action must be taken against individuals," he added. AICC general secretary KC Venugopal also took to X and said, "Certain elements in Andhra Pradesh are clearly rattled by the huge support Smt.@realyssharmilaji and the Congress are getting with every passing day."

"The death threats and trolling against Sharmila ji and Suneetha ji are highly deplorable and the entire party stands firmly with them against these pathetic attempts to tarnish their reputation and the great legacy of YS Rajashekhar Reddy garu," he added. (ANI)

