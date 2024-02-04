Youths need to adopt healthy lifestyle: Bhajan Lal Sharma

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Sunday said that the youth need to adopt a healthy lifestyle for a healthy life.

He said that campaigns like 'Young India', 'Fit India' and 'Khelo India' are being run in the country.

Sharma was speaking at the flagging off ceremony of the 15th Jaipur Marathon organised by the Sanskriti Yuva Sanstha and the World Trade Park.

He said that in the present times, due to busy lifestyle, people are moving away from a healthy lifestyle. ''Staying up late at night and waking up late in the morning is having adverse effects on health,'' he said.

The chief minister said that the state government will work to encourage people to lead a healthy lifestyle and promote sports.

''Sports facilities will be developed in the state and sports infrastructure will be created,'' he added.

