Left Menu

Youths need to adopt healthy lifestyle: Bhajan Lal Sharma

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-02-2024 16:32 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 16:32 IST
Youths need to adopt healthy lifestyle: Bhajan Lal Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Sunday said that the youth need to adopt a healthy lifestyle for a healthy life.

He said that campaigns like 'Young India', 'Fit India' and 'Khelo India' are being run in the country.

Sharma was speaking at the flagging off ceremony of the 15th Jaipur Marathon organised by the Sanskriti Yuva Sanstha and the World Trade Park.

He said that in the present times, due to busy lifestyle, people are moving away from a healthy lifestyle. ''Staying up late at night and waking up late in the morning is having adverse effects on health,'' he said.

The chief minister said that the state government will work to encourage people to lead a healthy lifestyle and promote sports.

''Sports facilities will be developed in the state and sports infrastructure will be created,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of Feb 8 polls in Pakistan

"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of...

 Pakistan
2
EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

 India
3
Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

 India
4
"Public gatherings have potential...": US cautions citizens against visiting Pak during polls

"Public gatherings have potential...": US cautions citizens against visiting...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024