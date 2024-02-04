Youths need to adopt healthy lifestyle: Bhajan Lal Sharma
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Sunday said that the youth need to adopt a healthy lifestyle for a healthy life.
He said that campaigns like 'Young India', 'Fit India' and 'Khelo India' are being run in the country.
Sharma was speaking at the flagging off ceremony of the 15th Jaipur Marathon organised by the Sanskriti Yuva Sanstha and the World Trade Park.
He said that in the present times, due to busy lifestyle, people are moving away from a healthy lifestyle. ''Staying up late at night and waking up late in the morning is having adverse effects on health,'' he said.
The chief minister said that the state government will work to encourage people to lead a healthy lifestyle and promote sports.
''Sports facilities will be developed in the state and sports infrastructure will be created,'' he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sharma
- Bhajan Lal Sharma
- Young India'
- Fit India'
- India
- Jaipur Marathon
ALSO READ
"Lord Ram does not belong to a political party..," says Congress leader Anand Sharma ahead of 'Pran Pratishtha'
Shubankar Sharma finishes 16th, McIlroy grabs record 4th title in Dubai
ICC announces Women's T20I Team of the Year for 2023, Deepti Sharma included
"Ram Diwali being celebrated across the world": Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma
India captain Rohit Sharma leads star-studded ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year 2023, Virat Kohli included