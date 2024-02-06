"People are angry": JMM's Mahua Maji on PM Modi's remarks on 370 poll target for BJP

After Prime Minister Modi's "370 to BJP, 400 to NDA" remarks in Lok Sabha, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MP Mahua Maji said that the way opposition leaders are being troubled has given rise to anger among the public and it's not right to make such claims now. "The way opposition leaders are being troubled has given rise to anger among the public. After the way the Chief Minister in Jharkhand was arrested, people are angry. There are many former ministers in the BJP on whom there are corruption charges but are not raided. Yesterday, Hemant Soren said that if any evidence was found against him, then he will leave politics. If people are happy with your development work and vote for you, then everyone will be happy," Maji told ANI.

"You cannot decide anything because people's minds can change anytime. It is not that if the public voted for you in Chhattisgarh, they will do so in Jharkhand also. It is not right to make such claims now," she said. Yesterday, PM Narendra Modi said that the third term of his government was not far and this time the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win 400 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party, individually will get 370 seats.

The Prime Minister replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha, cited the revocation of Article 370, which was removed during the second term of his government and said that the BJP will win 370 seats in its third term. "A Ram Temple of Lord Ram was built which will continue to give new energy to the great tradition of India. Now the third term of our government is not far. Maximum 100 days left. The whole country is saying that 'Abki baar 400 paar'. I don't go into numbers but I can see the mood of the country. It will make the NDA cross 400 and BJP will get 370 seats," he said.

"We all saw the abolition of 370. Article 370 was abolished before the eyes of these many MPs and with the power of their votes. Nari Shakti Adhiniyam became law in the second term. From Space to the Olympics, there is an echo of the power of women's empowerment. People have seen the projects that were pending for years being completed," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)