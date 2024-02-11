Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: DMK forms war room ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) announced a war room to coordinate election works ahead of the 2024 general election, an official statement issued by the party said on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 11-02-2024 08:25 IST | Created: 11-02-2024 08:25 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Likewise, DMK deputy organizing secretary Austin will coordinate media and star campaigners. Similarly, DMK Rajya Sabha MP and advocate NR Elango will coordinate legal aspects and Election Commission-related issues.

DMK also has announced a list of teams in a war room to coordinate the election works. The Election Commission and Legal team, law and order-related permission and district coordinators were part of the war room team. Earlier, in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, an 11-member election manifesto preparation committee was constituted in January this year, under the leadership of DMK MP Kanimozhi.

Other members of the committee include ministers PDR Palanivel Thiagarajan, DRP Raja, TKS Ilangovan, AKS Vijayan, Kovi Chelishian, Rajeshkumar, Ezhilarasan, Abdullah, Ezhilan, and Mayor Priya. In addition to the manifesto committee, DMK has formed a six-member committee tasked with coordinating and holding talks with its alliance parties under the leadership of MP TR Baalu.

The TR Baalu-led Alliance Coordination Committee includes ministers KN Nehru, Periaswamy, MRK Panneerselvam, Ponmudi, and A Raza. This committee aims to ensure effective collaboration and negotiation with the INDIA bloc parties during the electoral process. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

