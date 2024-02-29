Former Congress leader Kaustav Bagchi joins BJP, says grand old party not serious about fighting TMC

Former Congress leader Kaustav Bagchi, who had resigned from the party a day before, joined the BJP on Thursday and vowed to fight against the TMC regime in the state.

''Today, we are happy to welcome Kaustav Bagchi in the BJP,'' party leader Suvendu Adhikari said at a programme here. West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar was also present.

Bagchi resigned from the Congress on Wednesday, claiming a ''lack of respect'' within the organisation.

Bagchi, who had his head tonsured after being released on bail following his arrest over comments against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee last year, sent his resignation to Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, with copies to party state chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and general secretary and state in-charge Ghulam Ahmed Mir.

Known as a bitter critic of the TMC, Bagchi had opposed Congress and TMC being part of the opposition bloc INDIA.

''I feel that Congress is not serious about fighting the TMC in Bengal. It is only the BJP which is fighting against the corrupt TMC. So for me, the decision was very easy as I want to fight against the TMC,'' he said after joining the saffron camp.

The Congress and the TMC are part of the opposition bloc INDIA.

After being released on bail in March last year, Bagchi had his head tonsured and vowed to not grow hair till the Mamata Banerjee government is in power in the state.

The TMC and the Congress, however, declined to attach importance to his joining.

''What can we do if someone decides to leave? It is his personal decision,'' West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

State Education Minister and TMC leader Bratya Basu declined to attach much importance to it and said, ''We don't know who Kaustav Bagchi is.''

