Rajasthan govt misleading people on Yamuna river water pact with Haryana: Cong

The Rajasthan Congress on Thursday attacked Bhajanlal Sharma-led BJP government, saying that it is misleading people on Yamuna river water agreement with Haryana. The BJP rejected the allegations and said the Congress has always deceived Rajasthan on inter-state matters. Addressing a press conference here, Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra said the interest of Rajasthan has been compromised in the projects like Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) and also in the recent MoU over sharing of Yamuna water with the Haryana government.

Briefing about the agreement, Dotasra said that the Yamuna Water Agreement was signed in 1994 and Upper Yamuna River Board comprises one nominee each from five states of Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. At that time, Haryana's claim was on 13,000 cusecs, and the state later increased its demand to 18,000 cusecs, he said.

Dotasra alleged that now in the agreement, the BJP government of Rajasthan has surrendered before Haryana. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that Haryana will take 24,000 cusecs, he claimed. ''Till date, the Rajasthan government has not presented a copy of the terms and conditions of the MoU to the people of the state, neither has information been provided to the Assembly,'' Dotasra said.

He further said, ''The Rajasthan government is misleading the people.'' Dotasra also said the BJP is taking out 'Aabhar Yatra', which is a ''flop''.

He said that the chief minister in Rajasthan is only doing the work of touring and following the agenda of the RSS.

The Congress leader claimed that the BJP only wants to use voters in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections by ''misleading'' them, in which it will not be successful.

He said the Congress demands that the Rajasthan chief minister should make public whatever agreement he has made with the Haryana government for the ERCP scheme and Yamuna water on February 17.

Later, Rajasthan Water Resources Minister Suresh Rawat and BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Ghanshyam Tiwari held a press conference here and said that the Congress has always deceived Rajasthan on the inter-state matters.

''The Congress created dispute on ERCP during its tenure. It has always deceived Rajasthan on inter-state matters. Both the agreements are historic and will transform the state. Through these agreements the people of the state will get irrigation and drinking water,'' Tiwari told reporters.

He alleged that it was the misdeeds of the Congress governments that the agreement on Yamuna water distribution could not proceed for the last 30 years. The Congress has recently raised the matter in Haryana assembly alleging that the government put the interest of Haryana at stake and staged a walkout, he said.

Tiwari said former chief minister Ashok Gehlot had done agreement on Yamuna water and Rajasthan had to get mere 0.6 cusec water but with the agreement done by the present BJP government, Rajasthan will get 1,917 cusecs of flood water.

He said that three dams will be created in Haryana and three pipelines will be laid over 260 kilometres through which water will reach Shekhawati region from Haryana. A detailed project report will be prepared in four months and the Centre will bear maximum cost, he said.

