BJP questions Karnataka Governmet after altercation over music during Azaan

The Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka on Monday criticised the state government over failing to maintain law and order after an altercation occurred between a group of people and a shopkeeper last evening in Bengaluru for allegedly playing music during Azaan. "Is Hanuman Chalisa banned in Karnataka CM @siddaramaiah avare? Emboldened by the appeasement politics of @INCKarnataka Govt, a violent muslim mob brutally attacked a Hindu Shopkeeper in Bengaluru for playing Hanuman Chalisa. After Pakistan Zindabad slogans raised in Vidhan Soudha and bomb blast in Rameshwaram Cafe, this yet another glaring example of how Congress government has let the anti-national elements capture Bengaluru leading to complete collapse of law and order," R Ashoka posted on X.

Meanwhile, BJP leader PC Mohan alleged that the attack on man is the grim reality of Congress's Mohabbat Ki Dukaan. "In Bengaluru, a poor Hindu man was assaulted by a Muslim mob for allegedly playing the Hanuman Chalisa. The grim reality of Congress's Mohabbat Ki Dukaan," BJP leader PC Mohan posted on X.

Bengaluur South MP Tejasvi Surya alleged that the incident was result of Congress' appeasement politics. "A Hindu shopkeeper who was playing bhajans at his shop was assaulted by anti social elements saying bhajans aren't allowed during time of 'azaan'. The emboldening of such elements is a direct result of Congress's appeasement politics. Just a few days back, people who shouted Pakistan Zindabad were given bail. With such political backing available to Jihadis, naturally such incidents of crime against Hindus have risen in our State. CM must stop setting wrong precedents. I call upon him to update the State on what action is initiated against the miscreants on this case" Surya posted on X.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Police said that during the 'Azaan' time, when a shopkeeper played a song loudly near Siddanna Layout, in Bengaluru, an altercation occurred between a group of people and the shopkeeper. "An altercation occurred between a group of people and a shopkeeper last evening during 'Azaan' time when a shopkeeper played a song loudly near Siddanna Layout, in Bengaluru. A few Muslim youths questioned him, and an argument ensued, leading to them hitting the shopkeeper," Bengaluru Police said.

The police further said that an FIR has been registered at Halasuru Gate Police Limit, and the police are working to arrest the accused. The Police said that further investigation was underway. (ANI)

