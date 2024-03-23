Left Menu

India stands in solidarity with Russia in this hour of grief, says PM Modi on Moscow terror attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the terrorist attack in Moscow, expressing solidarity with Russia. Assailants opened fire in a concert hall, killing over 60 people and injuring over 100. Modi offered thoughts and prayers for the victims' families and denounced the heinous act. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2024 07:59 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 07:59 IST
India stands in solidarity with Russia in this hour of grief, says PM Modi on Moscow terror attack
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India strongly condemns the heinous terror attack in Moscow and stands in solidarity with the government and the people of Russia in this hour of grief.

Assailants burst into a large concert hall in Moscow on Friday and sprayed the crowd with gunfire, killing more than 60 people, injuring over 100 and setting fire to the venue in a brazen attack, according to media reports.

''We strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack in Moscow. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims,'' Modi said in a post on X.

''India stands in solidarity with the government and the people of the Russian Federation in this hour of grief,'' he said.

Media reports said the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted on its affiliated channels on social media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Anand on tied 12th after Day 3, in race for top-10 finish

Zara Anand on tied 12th after Day 3, in race for top-10 finish

 New Zealand
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA grants full approval to AbbVie's ovarian cancer therapy; US surgeons perform first pig-to-human kidney transplant and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA grants full approval to AbbVie's ovarian cancer ...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks edge back down from latest all-time highs

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks edge back down from latest all-time highs

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024