India stands in solidarity with Russia in this hour of grief, says PM Modi on Moscow terror attack
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the terrorist attack in Moscow, expressing solidarity with Russia. Assailants opened fire in a concert hall, killing over 60 people and injuring over 100. Modi offered thoughts and prayers for the victims' families and denounced the heinous act. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India strongly condemns the heinous terror attack in Moscow and stands in solidarity with the government and the people of Russia in this hour of grief.
Assailants burst into a large concert hall in Moscow on Friday and sprayed the crowd with gunfire, killing more than 60 people, injuring over 100 and setting fire to the venue in a brazen attack, according to media reports.
''We strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack in Moscow. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims,'' Modi said in a post on X.
''India stands in solidarity with the government and the people of the Russian Federation in this hour of grief,'' he said.
Media reports said the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted on its affiliated channels on social media.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Russian
- Russia
- India
- Moscow
- Islamic State
ALSO READ
Biden takes on Trump over Russia, democracy in fiery State of the Union address
India says it busts trafficking racket duping people into fighting for Russia in Ukraine
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Presents Inaugural National Creators Award to Ranveer Allahbadia
Trafficking gang bust: 2 Russia-based agents under CBI scanner for sending Indians to Ukraine war
Ukraine says it downed 33 out of 37 Russian drones, infrastructure in Odesa region hit