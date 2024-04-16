ECI requests political parties to provide information on aircraft and helicopters utilized in election campaigning
The ECI has requested political parties to provide details about aircraft and helicopters used for campaigning, including origin, destination, and passengers. A letter by Tejas Samel of Mumbai Suburban district stated this information must be submitted to the District Election Office three days prior to the journey. Make of the aircraft/helicopter and passengers must be included under the Model Code of Conduct for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has asked political parties to furnish details about aircraft, helicopters being used for political campaigning, including their origin and destination and details of people ferried in them.
A letter by Tejas Samel, Deputy Election Officer of Mumbai Suburban district, dated April 12, said such information has to be furnished three days before the journey to the District Election Office.
The details should also include the make of the aircraft/helicopter and people travelling in them.
The letter said this information has to be furnished under the Model Code of Conduct which has to be sent to the ECI. Lok Sabha elections in the country will be held in five phases between April 19 and May 20.
