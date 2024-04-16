Left Menu

ECI requests political parties to provide information on aircraft and helicopters utilized in election campaigning

The ECI has requested political parties to provide details about aircraft and helicopters used for campaigning, including origin, destination, and passengers. A letter by Tejas Samel of Mumbai Suburban district stated this information must be submitted to the District Election Office three days prior to the journey. Make of the aircraft/helicopter and passengers must be included under the Model Code of Conduct for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 20:20 IST
ECI requests political parties to provide information on aircraft and helicopters utilized in election campaigning
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has asked political parties to furnish details about aircraft, helicopters being used for political campaigning, including their origin and destination and details of people ferried in them.

A letter by Tejas Samel, Deputy Election Officer of Mumbai Suburban district, dated April 12, said such information has to be furnished three days before the journey to the District Election Office.

The details should also include the make of the aircraft/helicopter and people travelling in them.

The letter said this information has to be furnished under the Model Code of Conduct which has to be sent to the ECI. Lok Sabha elections in the country will be held in five phases between April 19 and May 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

 Australia
2
Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across global equities

Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across ...

 India
3
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
4
World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's Santa Catarina

World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's San...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024