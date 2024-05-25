PoK is ours and we will take it: Amit Shah

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is a part of India and ''we will take it'', Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Saturday as he castigated the Congress for trying to ''frighten'' the BJP by saying the neighbouring country possesses atom bombs.

Addressing rallies in support for BJP candidates Anurag Thakur and Rajiv Bhardwaj from Hamirpur and Kangra parliamentary seats respectively, he also appealed to people to ensure the BJP's victory in the bypolls to six assembly seats for the formation of the new government in the hill state, currently ruled by the Congress.

Two governments would be formed - one at the Centre and the other in Himachal Pradesh - after the election results are announced on June 4, he said and added that according to his information ''Rahul Baba would go to Bangkok on June 6 for relaxation''.

Shah said that only a strong government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi can fight terrorism, ensure economic growth and take care of the poor.

''The Congress is trying to frighten us by saying that Pakistan has an atom bomb.... And, today I speak from this land... in Himachal - Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) hamara hai, hamara rahega aur hum ise lekar rahenge (PoK is ours and it will remain ours. We will take it).'' ''Today the people of PoK say that we want to be a part of India and this is the charisma of Modi,'' he said and added the slogan of Modi ''is the slogan of a developed and self-sufficient India''.

Shah said that even when Article 370 was scrapped in 2019, Congress leaders said it would lead to a bloodbath but not even a single stone was hurled in Jammu and Kashmir.

During the Congress regime, terrorists from Pakistan used to intrude into India, trigger blasts and return, Shah said, adding this completely changed under the Modi government.

''We conducted surgical strikes and wiped out terrorists in their homes which put an end to such tactics,'' he said, referring to the targeting of terrorist launch pads after the Uri and Pulwama incidents.

Only a leader like PM Modi can put an end to terrorism and Naxalism, he added.

He alleged that the Congress contests elections by ''taking cuts'' from Himachal and asked the people if their hard-earned money should be spent on the development of the state or election campaign of the Congress.

''Ensure the victory of BJP candidates in six assembly byelections for the formation of a BJP government and see the lotus (BJP's poll symbol) blooming in Himachal,'' he said.

The BJP has fielded six disqualified Congress MLAs, who had revolted against Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in February, in the by-elections.

Shah, who addressed rallies at Amb in Una and Dharamshala in Kangra, took a dig at the INDIA bloc for not declaring its prime ministerial candidate.

''God forbid, if they win, who will be their PM... A journalist asked them (who would be your PM), and they said they would take turns,'' the BJP leader said.

Shah claimed PM Modi has already won 310 seats in the first five phases of the Lok Sabha polls, and the sixth and seventh phases would help the NDA achieve the target of '400-paar' (400-plus seats), while Congress would be restricted to just 40 seats.

Shah referred to the implementation of the 'one rank, one pension' scheme by the Modi government and said the Congress did not accept the demand of ex-servicemen but Modi not only accepted it but has disbursed Rs 1.25 lakh crore to the pensioners so far.

Lauding the achievements of Anurag Thakur, who is seeking a fifth term from the Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat, Shah said even if ''you search with a lamp, you will not find a towering leader like him''.

Shah listed Thakur's achievements like the Rs 10,000-crore Kiratpur-Ner Chowk four-lane project, Rs 1,200-crore worth Hamirpur-Dharampur Highway, Rs 1,000-crore worth Bilaspur-Leh railway line and Rs 2,000-crore bulk drug park and Rs 1,500 crore for AIIMS in Himachal Pradesh.

Projects given for Kangra including the Dharamshala smart city project, Chamba Medical Colleges, and Mandi-Pathankot Pathankot- Bharmaur were also mentioned in Shah's speech.

He said while there were scams worth Rs 12 lakh-crore against people associated with the UPA, corruption allegations of not even a single penny have been levelled against PM Modi and that is why the nation wants a third term for him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)