Amit Shah Critiques Opposition and Praises Modi; Promises New Sugar Mill
Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a jibe at the opposition parties during a public meeting in support of BJP candidate Pankaj Chaudhary. He claimed BJP has crossed the majority mark in the Lok Sabha polls, criticized the opposition’s leadership, and promised a new sugar mill in Maharajganj.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday took a jibe at the Samajwadi Party and Congress, saying they have decided to blame electronic voting machines for their defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.
At a public meeting in support of party candidate Pankaj Chaudhary here, he also claimed that the BJP has crossed the majority mark in the first five rounds of polls. ''The counting is on June 4. In the afternoon the two 'shehzade' (Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav) will hold a press conference and say we lost the election because EVM was defective,'' he said.
''Modi has crossed 310 seats in five rounds. Rahul baba you will not get even 40 seats and the other 'shehzade' (Akhilesh Yadav) will just get four seats,'' he said.
He said the opposition does not have a PM candidate and say that they will have five PMs in five years. ''This is not a general store but a nation of 130 crore people. Can such a PM work?'' he asked.
Targeting the opposition, he said Congress leaders say that Pakistan has an atom bomb but BJP people are not scared of atom bombs. ''Pakistan occupied Kashmir is and will remain part of India and we will take it back,'' he asserted.
Referring to the Sahara scam, Shah claimed it occurred when the opposition was in power. ''Arre Akhilesh (Akhilesh Yadav) the scam took place in your government. Modi ji started the process of refund,'' he said.
Sahara group firms were accused of circumventing regulations with Ponzi schemes. The group has denied the charges.
Seeking to strike a chord with farmers, Shah said, ''It is the death anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh today. Narendra Modi did the work of giving him Bharat Ratna and gave respect to all the farmers of Uttar Pradesh.'' Shah also accused the previous governments of shutting down sugar mills and promised that a new mega sugar mill will be constructed in Maharajganj if the BJP comes to power again.
Polling in Maharajganj will be held on June 1.
