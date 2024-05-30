Left Menu

Governor Natalia Komarova Resigns Amid Controversial Remarks

Natalia Komarova, the governor of Siberia's oil-rich Khanty-Mansiisk region who was last year criticised for remarks she made about the war in Ukraine, announced on Thursday that she was resigning from her post. In a video posted on her official Telegram channel, Komarova, who oversaw a region which accounts for more than 40% of Russia's total oil output, said she was moving to another undisclosed job even though her term in office does not expire until next year.

Komarova, who did not explain what had prompted her decision, was criticised by an anti-war activist last year who called for her to be prosecuted for discrediting the Russian army after she appeared to suggest that Moscow had not needed or been ready for what it calls its special military operation in Ukraine. Aides said her remarks had been taken out of context and that Komarova supported the military.

In her resignation video, she thanked President Vladimir Putin for his trust and spoke of the efforts being made by Russian forces on the frontline. Komarova, 68, was the only serving female governor and had been at the helm of the regional administration since 2010.

Before that, she had headed the committee on natural resources at Russia's State Duma lower house of parliament. Local press has tipped the mayor of the city of Tyumen, Ruslan Kukharuk, as her successor as governor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

