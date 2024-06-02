Left Menu

BJP Triumphs in Arunachal Pradesh: A Landslide Victory

The BJP has achieved a landslide victory in Arunachal Pradesh, securing 46 seats in the 60-member assembly, surpassing its 2019 tally. Chief Minister Pema Khandu asserted that the victory signifies a larger trend for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi credited development for the party’s success.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 02-06-2024 18:44 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 18:44 IST
BJP Triumphs in Arunachal Pradesh: A Landslide Victory
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has made a significant mark in Arunachal Pradesh, clinching 46 seats in the 60-member assembly—four more than their 2019 tally. This victory marks their third consecutive term in power.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu emphasized the historic nature of the win, considering it a precursor for broader success in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. 'The momentum from Arunachal Pradesh will spread across the country,' he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the people, thanking them for their faith in the BJP's developmental politics. 'Our Party will work with even greater vigour for the state's growth,' Modi posted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

 Global
2
Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

 Global
3
Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

 Global
4
Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and Blockchain: Enhancing IoT Privacy with AI-Powered Blockchain Solutions

Optimizing Urban Water Use: Paving the Way for Sustainability in Smart Cities

Adapting to Globalization: Transforming Public Health Training with a Global Health Certification

Blockchain Adoption: Know its Role in Reducing Data Monopolization in Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024