BJP Triumphs in Arunachal Pradesh: A Landslide Victory

The BJP has made a significant mark in Arunachal Pradesh, clinching 46 seats in the 60-member assembly—four more than their 2019 tally. This victory marks their third consecutive term in power.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu emphasized the historic nature of the win, considering it a precursor for broader success in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. 'The momentum from Arunachal Pradesh will spread across the country,' he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the people, thanking them for their faith in the BJP's developmental politics. 'Our Party will work with even greater vigour for the state's growth,' Modi posted.

