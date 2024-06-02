BJP Triumphs in Arunachal Pradesh: A Landslide Victory
The BJP has achieved a landslide victory in Arunachal Pradesh, securing 46 seats in the 60-member assembly, surpassing its 2019 tally. Chief Minister Pema Khandu asserted that the victory signifies a larger trend for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi credited development for the party’s success.
The BJP has made a significant mark in Arunachal Pradesh, clinching 46 seats in the 60-member assembly—four more than their 2019 tally. This victory marks their third consecutive term in power.
Chief Minister Pema Khandu emphasized the historic nature of the win, considering it a precursor for broader success in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. 'The momentum from Arunachal Pradesh will spread across the country,' he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the people, thanking them for their faith in the BJP's developmental politics. 'Our Party will work with even greater vigour for the state's growth,' Modi posted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
