Naga People's Front Takes Early Lead in Outer Manipur
Naga People's Front candidate Kachui Timothy Zimik is leading in the Outer Manipur seat, as per the Election Commission. Zimik has a lead of 2,283 votes over his closest rival, Alfred Kanngam S Arthur from the Congress.
PTI | Imphal | Updated: 04-06-2024 09:12 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 09:12 IST
The Naga People's Front (NPF) candidate, Kachui Timothy Zimik, has taken an early lead in the Outer Manipur constituency, according to the latest data from the Election Commission.
With a margin of 2,283 votes, Zimik is currently ahead of his nearest competitor, Alfred Kanngam S Arthur of the Congress party.
This development marks a significant moment in the electoral landscape, as the NPF strives to consolidate its presence in the region.
