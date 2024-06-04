Naga People's Front Takes Early Lead in Outer Manipur

The Naga People's Front (NPF) candidate, Kachui Timothy Zimik, has taken an early lead in the Outer Manipur constituency, according to the latest data from the Election Commission.

With a margin of 2,283 votes, Zimik is currently ahead of his nearest competitor, Alfred Kanngam S Arthur of the Congress party.

This development marks a significant moment in the electoral landscape, as the NPF strives to consolidate its presence in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)