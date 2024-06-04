Left Menu

Naga People's Front Takes Early Lead in Outer Manipur

Naga People's Front candidate Kachui Timothy Zimik is leading in the Outer Manipur seat, as per the Election Commission. Zimik has a lead of 2,283 votes over his closest rival, Alfred Kanngam S Arthur from the Congress.

Kachui Timothy Zimik
The Naga People's Front (NPF) candidate, Kachui Timothy Zimik, has taken an early lead in the Outer Manipur constituency, according to the latest data from the Election Commission.

With a margin of 2,283 votes, Zimik is currently ahead of his nearest competitor, Alfred Kanngam S Arthur of the Congress party.

This development marks a significant moment in the electoral landscape, as the NPF strives to consolidate its presence in the region.

