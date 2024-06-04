Left Menu

Sonowal's Lead Surges in Dibrugarh - A Crucial Victory Looms

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is leading in Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency by over 2,500 votes against his nearest rival, opposition joint candidate Lurinjyoti Gogoi. The Rajya Sabha MP has sustained an initial lead in the pivotal constituency, previously won by his cabinet colleague Rameswar Teli in 2019 with a record margin.

Sarbananda Sonowal
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has taken a significant lead in the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, outpacing his closest competitor, opposition joint candidate Lurinjyoti Gogoi, by over 2,500 votes, officials reported.

Sonowal, who currently serves as a Rajya Sabha MP, has upheld an early advantage in this critical election battleground. The constituency was notably secured in 2019 by Rameswar Teli, a fellow cabinet member, who achieved a record-breaking victory margin of over 3.64 lakh votes.

This lead marks a potentially crucial win for Sonowal in the upcoming polls, reflecting the region's continued support for the sitting government.

