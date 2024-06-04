Sonowal's Lead Surges in Dibrugarh - A Crucial Victory Looms

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has taken a significant lead in the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, outpacing his closest competitor, opposition joint candidate Lurinjyoti Gogoi, by over 2,500 votes, officials reported.

Sonowal, who currently serves as a Rajya Sabha MP, has upheld an early advantage in this critical election battleground. The constituency was notably secured in 2019 by Rameswar Teli, a fellow cabinet member, who achieved a record-breaking victory margin of over 3.64 lakh votes.

This lead marks a potentially crucial win for Sonowal in the upcoming polls, reflecting the region's continued support for the sitting government.

