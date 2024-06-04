Sonowal's Lead Surges in Dibrugarh - A Crucial Victory Looms
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is leading in Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency by over 2,500 votes against his nearest rival, opposition joint candidate Lurinjyoti Gogoi. The Rajya Sabha MP has sustained an initial lead in the pivotal constituency, previously won by his cabinet colleague Rameswar Teli in 2019 with a record margin.
This lead marks a potentially crucial win for Sonowal in the upcoming polls, reflecting the region's continued support for the sitting government.
