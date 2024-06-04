AAP's Gurmeet Singh Takes Lead in Sangrur Battle

AAP candidate Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer has emerged as the frontrunner in Punjab's Sangrur Lok Sabha seat, according to the Election Commission. Hayer is leading by a significant margin of 44,412 votes against the sitting MP and SAD (Amritsar) nominee, Simranjit Singh Mann.

The Sangrur parliamentary constituency is widely regarded as a stronghold of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). With the latest tally, Hayer's lead reinforces the constituency's reputation as an AAP bastion.

The counting of votes for Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha seats commenced at 8 am under tight security arrangements, highlighting the intense electoral battle taking place in the region.

