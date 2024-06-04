Left Menu

AAP's Gurmeet Singh Takes Lead in Sangrur Battle

AAP candidate Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer is leading in Punjab's Sangrur Lok Sabha seat against SAD (Amritsar) nominee Simranjit Singh Mann by 44,412 votes. The Sangrur constituency, known as an AAP stronghold, is witnessing intense competition as votes are counted for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-06-2024 10:39 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 10:39 IST
AAP's Gurmeet Singh Takes Lead in Sangrur Battle
Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer
  • Country:
  • India

AAP candidate Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer has emerged as the frontrunner in Punjab's Sangrur Lok Sabha seat, according to the Election Commission. Hayer is leading by a significant margin of 44,412 votes against the sitting MP and SAD (Amritsar) nominee, Simranjit Singh Mann.

The Sangrur parliamentary constituency is widely regarded as a stronghold of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). With the latest tally, Hayer's lead reinforces the constituency's reputation as an AAP bastion.

The counting of votes for Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha seats commenced at 8 am under tight security arrangements, highlighting the intense electoral battle taking place in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

 Global
2
Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

 Global
3
UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience issues at World Water Forum

UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience is...

 Global
4
China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

TuFF Technology: Innovative Recycling Method for Carbon Fiber Composites

Future of Rural Road Infrastructure: Building Resilient Road Systems in Nigeria

Central Asia Embraces Circular Economy: A Path to Sustainable Growth

From Robots to Problem-Solving: Effective Teacher Training for Computational Thinking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024