Ramvir Singh Bidhuri Triumphs in South Delhi

BJP's Ramvir Singh Bidhuri triumphed in the South Delhi constituency, decisively defeating AAP's Sahi Ram Pahalwan by a margin of 1,24,333 votes.

Bidhuri, also the opposition leader in the Delhi Assembly, was chosen by the BJP to replace outgoing MP Ramesh Bidhuri. The BJP has retained its undefeated streak in all seven Delhi constituencies since 2014 and 2019.

Looking ahead to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party have entered a seat-sharing arrangement, fielding candidates in three and four constituencies respectively as part of the INDIA bloc agreement.

