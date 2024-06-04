Landslide NDA Win: Modi's Marathon Effort Reaps Third-Term Blessing

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has secured a remarkable victory in the Lok Sabha polls, widely regarded as a public endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has toiled for a decade to uplift the underprivileged, women, and youth, Home Minister Amit Shah stated on Tuesday.

This triumph marks the culmination of Modi's unyielding 23-year political career marked by relentless efforts for national welfare, said Shah, highlighting that the public's trust lies squarely with Modi.

Congratulating Prime Minister Modi, BJP president J P Nadda, and the party's diligent workers, Shah underscored that the win is a testament to their tireless efforts across the nation. Shah extended his gratitude to the people of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh for their staunch support, pledging a new era of development under Modi's leadership.

