Landslide NDA Win: Modi's Marathon Effort Reaps Third-Term Blessing

The NDA's sweeping win in the Lok Sabha elections is celebrated as a public endorsement for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decade-long dedication toward the underprivileged, youth, and women. Home Minister Amit Shah commended Modi's relentless 23-year political journey, emphasizing the unwavering public trust in his leadership.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 21:16 IST
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has secured a remarkable victory in the Lok Sabha polls, widely regarded as a public endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has toiled for a decade to uplift the underprivileged, women, and youth, Home Minister Amit Shah stated on Tuesday.

This triumph marks the culmination of Modi's unyielding 23-year political career marked by relentless efforts for national welfare, said Shah, highlighting that the public's trust lies squarely with Modi.

Congratulating Prime Minister Modi, BJP president J P Nadda, and the party's diligent workers, Shah underscored that the win is a testament to their tireless efforts across the nation. Shah extended his gratitude to the people of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh for their staunch support, pledging a new era of development under Modi's leadership.

