Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: The Star Campaigner Shaping Congress' Future

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra emerged as a key figure in the Congress party during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. She engaged large crowds and countered Prime Minister Narendra Modi's criticisms effectively. Known for her emotional speeches and strategic campaigning, she has become central to Congress' political strategy going forward.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2024 21:25 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 21:25 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: The Star Campaigner Shaping Congress' Future
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra emerged as a pivotal figure in the Congress party during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. She captivated large crowds with her piercing rebuttals to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's criticisms and emotional speeches. Her role has been instrumental in countering Modi and securing significant wins for the Congress party.

Political analysts and commentators have hailed her as an outstanding campaigner. Rasheed Kidwai, author of several books on Congress, and former Congress leader Sanjay Jha emphasized her significance. Priyanka's presence, they noted, was crucial in rallying Congress supporters and challenging Modi's narrative.

As the 2024 election results began to take shape, Priyanka's efforts were evident with Congress leading in a substantial number of seats. She stayed grounded in Rae Bareli and Amethi, engaging personally with the electorate and sharing intimate stories of her family's sacrifices. Her future role in the party is expected to grow as she continues to navigate the political landscape.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
3
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global
4
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Job Hunt: Harnessing Online Job Portal Data in Asia and the Pacific

Tax Boost: How Revenue Fuels Economic Growth

Revolutionizing Finance for Sustainable Futures

Transforming Agriculture for a Sustainable Future: World Bank’s New Toolkit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024