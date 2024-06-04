AJSU's CP Choudhary Wins Giridih Lok Sabha Seat Again
AJSU Party's CP Choudhary secured a victory in the Giridih Lok Sabha seat in Jharkhand, defeating JMM's Mathura Mahato by 80,880 votes. Choudhary, who made his Lok Sabha debut in 2019 with a significant margin, saw Giridih's voter turnout increase slightly from the previous election.
In a significant political development, AJSU Party candidate CP Choudhary has won the Giridih Lok Sabha seat in Jharkhand by a margin of 80,880 votes, according to the Election Commission.
Choudhary, who first entered the Lok Sabha in 2019 with a decisive win over JMM's Jagarnath Mahto, has once again demonstrated his electoral strength.
This year's election saw Giridih registering a voter turnout of 67.23%, a slight increase from the previous figure of 63.12%.
