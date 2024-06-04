AJSU's CP Choudhary Wins Giridih Lok Sabha Seat Again

In a significant political development, AJSU Party candidate CP Choudhary has won the Giridih Lok Sabha seat in Jharkhand by a margin of 80,880 votes, according to the Election Commission.

Choudhary, who first entered the Lok Sabha in 2019 with a decisive win over JMM's Jagarnath Mahto, has once again demonstrated his electoral strength.

This year's election saw Giridih registering a voter turnout of 67.23%, a slight increase from the previous figure of 63.12%.

