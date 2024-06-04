Mallikarjun Kharge: The Tireless Leader of Congress, Unequaled Fighter

Mallikarjun Kharge, revered as a grassroots warrior, rose to prominence within the Congress party during its most trying times. Despite his relentless efforts, Kharge failed to lead the party to a decisive victory for the third consecutive time.

Kharge, aged 81, managed to enhance the Congress party's seat count from 52 in 2019 to nearly 100, securing the leader of the opposition's position in Lok Sabha. His spirited nationwide campaign, however, did not suffice to return the party to power, even with support from the INDIA bloc.

A staunch Gandhi loyalist, Kharge helmed the Congress party with determination, maintaining alliances and rallying support across diverse factions. Yet, he remained overshadowed by the Congress first family and could not escape their influence. Kharge's enduring loyalty and tenacity underscore his dynamic political career spanning over five decades.

