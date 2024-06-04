Mallikarjun Kharge: The Tireless Leader of Congress, Unequaled Fighter
Mallikarjun Kharge, known as a steadfast leader and loyalist, rose to lead the Congress party during challenging times. Despite valiant efforts and increased seat tally, he couldn't secure power for the party. A seasoned politician, Kharge's consistent service to Congress and ability to unite factions mark his extensive political journey.
- Country:
- India
Mallikarjun Kharge, revered as a grassroots warrior, rose to prominence within the Congress party during its most trying times. Despite his relentless efforts, Kharge failed to lead the party to a decisive victory for the third consecutive time.
Kharge, aged 81, managed to enhance the Congress party's seat count from 52 in 2019 to nearly 100, securing the leader of the opposition's position in Lok Sabha. His spirited nationwide campaign, however, did not suffice to return the party to power, even with support from the INDIA bloc.
A staunch Gandhi loyalist, Kharge helmed the Congress party with determination, maintaining alliances and rallying support across diverse factions. Yet, he remained overshadowed by the Congress first family and could not escape their influence. Kharge's enduring loyalty and tenacity underscore his dynamic political career spanning over five decades.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Modi Claims Wave of Support for NDA Grows Stronger After Phase 5 of Lok Sabha Polls
Big undercurrent in favour of INDIA bloc; Response of people towards us has changed: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge to PTI.
Amid row over 'Lord Jagannath' remarks, Puri Lok Sabha seat to vote on May 25
Entire world will witness how INDIA bloc is routed in this election by people: PM Narendra Modi in Bihar's Motihari.
Kejriwal Predicts INDIA Bloc's Ascendancy, Modi Government's Decline