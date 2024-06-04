Third Consecutive Win: Modi's Vision of 'Viksit Bharat' Earns People's Trust Again

The BJP declared on Tuesday that the decisive victory in the Lok Sabha elections for its alliance underscores the unwavering faith and confidence the public has in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' vision.

Home Minister Amit Shah expressed on X that the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) third straight win in the national polls is testament to the people's trust in Modi. He termed the voter support as a blessing for the Prime Minister's efforts over the past decade for the welfare of the poor, rejuvenation of heritage, and empowerment of women.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh added that the NDA's electoral success epitomizes the triumph of Modi's policies and his unwavering dedication towards the impoverished. Singh emphasized that Indians have shown immense faith in Modi's leadership, proclaiming that under Modi's continued leadership, new vigor and zeal will drive the dream of a prosperous India.

Shah also remarked that the victory reflects the public's resolute faith in a leader who has devoted his life to the nation, and with this clear mandate, a 'New India' is poised to further accelerate the country's development trajectory.

Singh noted that over the past ten years, India has positioned itself such that its citizens and the global community now have confidence in its potential to lead the world while advancing its development.

BJP president J P Nadda praised Modi's leadership and commended their allies in the saffron coalition. He emphasized that the people have once again placed their trust in a robust government led by Modi.

Although the BJP individually fell short of a majority, the alliance it led surpassed the critical threshold of 272 seats, as evident from the results declared on Tuesday.

