Historic Wins and Close Contests: Karnataka Women in Lok Sabha

Three women candidates from Karnataka - Shobha Karandlaje, Prabha Mallikarjun, and Priyanka Jarkiholi - have emerged victorious in the Lok Sabha elections, marking significant wins for their parties. While Shobha became the first-ever woman MP from Bengaluru, Prabha and Priyanka posted notable wins from Davangere and Chikkodi respectively.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-06-2024 22:35 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 22:35 IST
Three women candidates from Karnataka will represent the state in the Lok Sabha following the recent elections, showcasing significant strides in women's political participation. BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje becomes the first-ever woman MP from Bengaluru, capturing the Bengaluru North seat by defeating Congress candidate M V Rajeev Gowda with a margin of 2,59,476 votes.

Meanwhile, Prabha Mallikarjun of the Congress, debuting in electoral politics, made history by becoming the first woman MP from Davangere. She edged out BJP's Gayathri Siddeshwara by 26,094 votes. Another significant win came from Priyanka Jarkiholi, who secured the Chikkodi seat, defeating BJP MP Annasaheb Shankar Jolle by a margin of 90,834 votes.

Despite the wins, several Congress candidates, including Sowmya Reddy, Samyukta Patil, Anjali Nimbalkar, and Geeta Shivarajkumar, faced defeats against their BJP counterparts in competitive races. However, these results highlight both the challenges and progress of women in Karnataka's political landscape.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

