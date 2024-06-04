Left Menu

BSP's Declining Vote Share: A Third Consecutive Slump

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has recorded its third consecutive term of declining vote share, hitting just 0.70% in recent elections. Despite contesting all seven Delhi seats, the Mayawati-led party lagged significantly behind BJP and Congress-AAP alliance. The NOTA vote share also saw a decrease.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has marked its third consecutive term of dwindling vote share, registering a meager 0.70% of the total votes in the recent elections. The party, led by Mayawati, found itself trailing behind both BJP and the Congress-AAP alliance on all seven seats in Delhi.

Historically, the BSP garnered a vote share of 1.23% in 2014 and 1.08% in the 2019 general elections. The current vote share is only slightly above the NOTA (None of the Above) option, which secured 0.50% of the votes.

In an attempt to maintain national relevance, the BSP fielded candidates on all seven Delhi seats. The highest vote tally within the party came from the North-East Delhi candidate, Ashok Kumar, who received 12,138 votes, while the least was recorded by former AAP minister Raj Kumar Anand in New Delhi with 5,629 votes.

Other noteworthy performances included Vijay Bauddh in North-West Delhi with 11,997 votes and Abdul Basit in South Delhi with 9,861 votes. Despite these efforts, BSP's best performance remains the 2008 election, where it secured 11.2% of the total vote share.

Moreover, the current elections witnessed a decline in NOTA votes, with the highest count in North-West Delhi and the least in New Delhi.

