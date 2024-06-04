Biden and G7 to Leverage Russia's Assets for Ukraine Aid
U.S. President Joe Biden will join Group of Seven (G7) leaders at a summit in Apulia, Italy, to discuss using Russia's sovereign assets to support Ukraine. Key topics will include continued support for Ukraine and measures to impose costs on Russia and its war supporters.
U.S. President Joe Biden will discuss using Russia's sovereign assets to help Ukraine with Group of Seven (G7) leaders at a summit in Apulia, Italy on June 13-14, the White House said on Tuesday.
"The president and G7 leaders will discuss a range of the most pressing global issues, including the G7's unwavering support for Ukraine," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.
"Leaders will advance efforts to make use of Russia's immobilized sovereign assets to help Ukraine as well as actions to continue imposing costs on Russia and those who support Russia's war effort."
