SAD's Struggle in Punjab: A Grim Electoral Reality

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), for the first time since 1996, contested the Lok Sabha elections solo, winning only one out of 13 parliamentary constituencies in Punjab. Harsimrat Kaur Badal, the wife of SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, managed to retain the Bathinda parliamentary constituency by a margin of 49,656 votes over her nearest rival, AAP candidate Gurmeet Singh Khuddian. This constituency has been a stronghold for the SAD, with Harsimrat holding the seat since 2009.

The elections were seen as a significant test for the party, which did not meet expectations as most of its candidates fell to third or fourth position in the constituencies. Before ending their alliance with the BJP in 2020 due to disagreements over the repealed farm laws, the SAD had a history of contesting elections with the BJP.

The 2024 elections posed a substantial challenge for the party leader, Sukhbir Singh Badal, who aimed to regain political ground in Punjab without the guidance of his father, Parkash Singh Badal, who passed away last year. During the campaign, Sukhbir emphasized that the SAD is the only regional party fighting for Punjab's interests and the voice of the community.

