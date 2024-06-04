Left Menu

SAD's Struggle in Punjab: A Grim Electoral Reality

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) faced a tough challenge in the Lok Sabha elections, winning only one of the 13 seats in Punjab. Harsimrat Kaur Badal retained the Bathinda constituency. The party struggled compared to past performances, and its vote share has significantly declined since 2004.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-06-2024 23:22 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 23:22 IST
SAD's Struggle in Punjab: A Grim Electoral Reality
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), for the first time since 1996, contested the Lok Sabha elections solo, winning only one out of 13 parliamentary constituencies in Punjab. Harsimrat Kaur Badal, the wife of SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, managed to retain the Bathinda parliamentary constituency by a margin of 49,656 votes over her nearest rival, AAP candidate Gurmeet Singh Khuddian. This constituency has been a stronghold for the SAD, with Harsimrat holding the seat since 2009.

The elections were seen as a significant test for the party, which did not meet expectations as most of its candidates fell to third or fourth position in the constituencies. Before ending their alliance with the BJP in 2020 due to disagreements over the repealed farm laws, the SAD had a history of contesting elections with the BJP.

The 2024 elections posed a substantial challenge for the party leader, Sukhbir Singh Badal, who aimed to regain political ground in Punjab without the guidance of his father, Parkash Singh Badal, who passed away last year. During the campaign, Sukhbir emphasized that the SAD is the only regional party fighting for Punjab's interests and the voice of the community.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
3
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global
4
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Job Hunt: Harnessing Online Job Portal Data in Asia and the Pacific

Tax Boost: How Revenue Fuels Economic Growth

Revolutionizing Finance for Sustainable Futures

Transforming Agriculture for a Sustainable Future: World Bank’s New Toolkit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024