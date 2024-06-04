Left Menu

BJP-Led NDA Secures Majority in Lok Sabha Elections

The BJP-led NDA secured a simple majority in the Lok Sabha elections, winning 273 seats. The Election Commission declared results for 498 seats. The BJP secured 226 seats, while its allies, including TDP, JDU, and Shiv Sena, also made significant wins. Additional tallies are still being counted.

Updated: 04-06-2024 23:45 IST
The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) achieved a simple majority in the Lok Sabha elections by clinching 273 seats as of Tuesday. The Election Commission declared results for 498 out of the total 543 seats, with counting still in progress for the remaining 45 seats.

According to the Election Commission's tally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already secured 226 seats, with its key allies making significant contributions as well. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janata Dal (United) (JDU) both captured 12 seats each. Other important allies, including Shiv Sena, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Janata Dal (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), also made their presence felt by winning seats.

In addition to these wins, other NDA partners such as Jana Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAMS), Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), and Apna Dal (Sone Lal) have each secured a seat. The BJP had already clinched the Surat Lok Sabha seat unopposed. As the tally stands, the BJP is leading in another 12 seats, with TDP and other NDA partners like the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) also ahead in several constituencies.

