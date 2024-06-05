Left Menu

BJP's Landslide Victory in Odisha Lok Sabha Polls

The BJP secured a sweeping victory in the Odisha Lok Sabha polls, winning 20 out of 21 seats according to the Election Commission of India. Prime Minister Modi hailed the victory as a testament to good governance, promising continued efforts to fulfill the dreams of Odisha's people.

The BJP secured a sweeping victory in the Lok Sabha polls in Odisha on Tuesday, winning 20 of the 21 seats in the state, according to the Election Commission of India. Congress candidate Saptagiri Ulaka retained the Koraput Lok Sabha constituency.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to the people of Odisha in a message on X, saying, 'Thank you Odisha! It's a resounding victory for good governance and celebrating Odisha's unique culture. BJP will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling the dreams of people and taking Odisha to new heights of progress.' Modi praised the dedicated efforts of the BJP workers in the state.

Among the notable wins, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan secured the Sambalpur seat by a margin of 1,19,836 votes, while Malavika Devi triumphed in Kalahandi with a margin of 1,33,813 votes. Other significant victories include Sukanta Kumar Panigrahi in Kandhamal, Bubhu Prasad Tarai in Jagatsinghpur, and former Union minister Jual Oram in Sundergarh. BJP candidates also won seats in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Baragarh, and Keonjhar. In 2019, the BJD had won 12 seats, BJP 8, and Congress 1 in Odisha.

