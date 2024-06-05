Left Menu

BJP Triumphs in Odisha After 24-Year BJD Reign

The BJP dethroned the BJD in Odisha, winning 78 of 147 Assembly seats. The BJD, led by Naveen Patnaik, secured 51 seats. The Congress gained 14 seats, while the CPI(M) and independents won one and three respectively. Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed gratitude to the Odisha electorate.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-06-2024 00:43 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 00:43 IST
BJP Triumphs in Odisha After 24-Year BJD Reign
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Tuesday ended the BJD's 24-year reign in Odisha by securing 78 out of 147 Assembly seats, according to the Election Commission of India. The BJD won 51 seats, with its leader, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, winning in Hinjili but losing in Kantabanji.

The Congress secured 14 seats, the CPI(M) won one, and independents took three seats. In comparison, the BJD had won 113 seats in the 2019 Assembly elections, BJP 23, and Congress 9. The BJP-BJD alliance first came to power in 2000 but dissolved in 2009. This year, seat-sharing talks failed to bring them together.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the people of Odisha on social media, committing his party to fulfilling their dreams and celebrating Odisha's unique culture. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed gratitude, pledging BJP's dedication to the state's holistic development. Independent candidates captured three assembly seats, and key leaders from BJP and BJD retained or won significant positions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
3
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global
4
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Job Hunt: Harnessing Online Job Portal Data in Asia and the Pacific

Tax Boost: How Revenue Fuels Economic Growth

Revolutionizing Finance for Sustainable Futures

Transforming Agriculture for a Sustainable Future: World Bank’s New Toolkit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024