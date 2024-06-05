BJP Triumphs in Odisha After 24-Year BJD Reign

The BJP on Tuesday ended the BJD's 24-year reign in Odisha by securing 78 out of 147 Assembly seats, according to the Election Commission of India. The BJD won 51 seats, with its leader, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, winning in Hinjili but losing in Kantabanji.

The Congress secured 14 seats, the CPI(M) won one, and independents took three seats. In comparison, the BJD had won 113 seats in the 2019 Assembly elections, BJP 23, and Congress 9. The BJP-BJD alliance first came to power in 2000 but dissolved in 2009. This year, seat-sharing talks failed to bring them together.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the people of Odisha on social media, committing his party to fulfilling their dreams and celebrating Odisha's unique culture. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed gratitude, pledging BJP's dedication to the state's holistic development. Independent candidates captured three assembly seats, and key leaders from BJP and BJD retained or won significant positions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)