Odisha Assembly Results: BJP Emerges as Majority
The Odisha Assembly election results are in, with all 147 seats declared. The BJP has won the majority with 78 seats, followed by BJD with 51, Congress with 14, CPI(M) with 1, and Independents securing 3 seats.
PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-06-2024 00:51 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 00:51 IST
- Country:
- India
In a decisive win, the BJP has emerged as the majority party in the Odisha Assembly elections, securing 78 out of 147 seats. The full election results were announced, revealing that BJD followed with 51 seats and Congress with 14 seats.
Other political standings included CPI(M) winning 1 seat and Independents capturing 3 seats, reflecting a diverse political landscape in Odisha.
The election outcome underscores the BJP's growing influence in the region, while also spotlighting the performance of other major and minor parties.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kharge Predicts Power Shift: Congress Gaining Ground
Bipolar contest in Sirsa constituency between BJP's Ashok Tanwar and congress' Kumari Selja
"Nafrat failao, danga karao": BJP's Manoj Tiwari slams Congress
Telangana Farmers' Fury: Opposition Slams Congress Over Broken Promises
They don't have time to visit Ram temple, but ample time to visit a convicted person's house and cook food: PM attacks Congress, RJD.