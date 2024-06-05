Odisha Assembly Results: BJP Emerges as Majority

In a decisive win, the BJP has emerged as the majority party in the Odisha Assembly elections, securing 78 out of 147 seats. The full election results were announced, revealing that BJD followed with 51 seats and Congress with 14 seats.

Other political standings included CPI(M) winning 1 seat and Independents capturing 3 seats, reflecting a diverse political landscape in Odisha.

The election outcome underscores the BJP's growing influence in the region, while also spotlighting the performance of other major and minor parties.

