Odisha Assembly Results: BJP Emerges as Majority

The Odisha Assembly election results are in, with all 147 seats declared. The BJP has won the majority with 78 seats, followed by BJD with 51, Congress with 14, CPI(M) with 1, and Independents securing 3 seats.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-06-2024 00:51 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 00:51 IST
In a decisive win, the BJP has emerged as the majority party in the Odisha Assembly elections, securing 78 out of 147 seats. The full election results were announced, revealing that BJD followed with 51 seats and Congress with 14 seats.

Other political standings included CPI(M) winning 1 seat and Independents capturing 3 seats, reflecting a diverse political landscape in Odisha.

The election outcome underscores the BJP's growing influence in the region, while also spotlighting the performance of other major and minor parties.

