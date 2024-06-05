Revanth Reddy Thanks Telangana for Congress Victory

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy extended his heartfelt thanks to the people of the state for electing the Congress to eight of the 17 Lok Sabha seats, as well as achieving a win in the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly bypoll. In his statement, Reddy, who also serves as the president of the Telangana Congress, praised the citizens for their support during the Congress government's first 100 days in office.

'People's blessings provided a significant boost to our confidence and encouraged us to deliver more effective governance,' Reddy said. He highlighted the election results as proof that the people of Telangana stand firmly with the Congress party. He extended his gratitude to the Congress activists, leaders, and supporters who contributed fervently to the party's victories.

With the poll code concluding on Wednesday, Reddy assured that the 'people's government' will strive for excellent governance focused on state development and public welfare. Notably, Congress and BJP each secured eight of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, while AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi retained the Hyderabad constituency. The recent bye-election in Secunderabad was held due to the unfortunate demise of sitting BRS MLA G Lasya Nandita.

