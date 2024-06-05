Left Menu

NDA Triumphs in Key Reserved Seats: Third Term for Modi on Horizon

NDA candidates secured significant victories in at least eight reserved Lok Sabha seats. High-profile winners include Arjun Ram Meghwal, Chirag Paswan, and Jitan Ram Manjhi. Despite opposition wins, the BJP-led coalition, supported by key allies, crossed the halfway mark, setting the stage for Narendra Modi's third consecutive term as Prime Minister.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2024 02:33 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 02:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

NDA candidates secured significant victories in at least eight reserved Lok Sabha seats, indicating a strong showing in the latest elections. Among the prominent winners were Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal from Bikaner, Chirag Paswan from Hajipur, and former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi from Gaya.

While Balwant Baswant Wankhade of Congress managed to defeat BJP's Navneet Rana in Amravati (SC), other opposition members also saw wins. A Raja of DMK claimed the Nilgiris constituency in Tamil Nadu, and Congress secured seats in Sasaram and Thiruvallur.

The BJP-led NDA, with support from key allies like N Chandrababu Naidu's TDP and Nitish Kumar's JD(U), achieved a decisive victory, winning 273 seats in total. This resounding success paves the way for Narendra Modi's third consecutive term as Prime Minister, despite an energized opposition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

