Election Results Revealed: BJP Takes Lead in Lok Sabha

The Election Commission has released results for 542 of the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, with the BJP emerging victorious in 240 seats and the Congress claiming 99. The result for the Beed constituency in Maharashtra remains pending, where NCP's Bajrang Manohar Sonwane is leading against BJP's Pankaja Munde.

Out of the 543 seats in the Lok Sabha, votes were counted for 542, as BJP's Surat candidate Mukesh Dalal was elected unopposed.

Here is the distribution of seats won by parties across states and Union Territories, according to the latest updates on the Election Commission's website: BJP - 240, Congress - 99, Samajwadi Party - 37, Trinamool Congress - 29, DMK - 22, and more.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)