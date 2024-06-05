Left Menu

Election Results Revealed: BJP Takes Lead in Lok Sabha

The Election Commission has announced the results for 542 out of 543 Lok Sabha constituencies. The BJP has secured 240 seats, while the Congress has won 99. The final result for the Beed constituency is yet to be declared. Various other parties have claimed smaller numbers of seats.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2024 03:40 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 03:40 IST
Election Results Revealed: BJP Takes Lead in Lok Sabha
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission has released results for 542 of the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, with the BJP emerging victorious in 240 seats and the Congress claiming 99. The result for the Beed constituency in Maharashtra remains pending, where NCP's Bajrang Manohar Sonwane is leading against BJP's Pankaja Munde.

Out of the 543 seats in the Lok Sabha, votes were counted for 542, as BJP's Surat candidate Mukesh Dalal was elected unopposed.

Here is the distribution of seats won by parties across states and Union Territories, according to the latest updates on the Election Commission's website: BJP - 240, Congress - 99, Samajwadi Party - 37, Trinamool Congress - 29, DMK - 22, and more.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
3
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global
4
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Job Hunt: Harnessing Online Job Portal Data in Asia and the Pacific

Tax Boost: How Revenue Fuels Economic Growth

Revolutionizing Finance for Sustainable Futures

Transforming Agriculture for a Sustainable Future: World Bank’s New Toolkit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024