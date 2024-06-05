Election Results Revealed: BJP Takes Lead in Lok Sabha
The Election Commission has announced the results for 542 out of 543 Lok Sabha constituencies. The BJP has secured 240 seats, while the Congress has won 99. The final result for the Beed constituency is yet to be declared. Various other parties have claimed smaller numbers of seats.
The Election Commission has released results for 542 of the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, with the BJP emerging victorious in 240 seats and the Congress claiming 99. The result for the Beed constituency in Maharashtra remains pending, where NCP's Bajrang Manohar Sonwane is leading against BJP's Pankaja Munde.
Out of the 543 seats in the Lok Sabha, votes were counted for 542, as BJP's Surat candidate Mukesh Dalal was elected unopposed.
Here is the distribution of seats won by parties across states and Union Territories, according to the latest updates on the Election Commission's website: BJP - 240, Congress - 99, Samajwadi Party - 37, Trinamool Congress - 29, DMK - 22, and more.
