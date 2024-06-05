Left Menu

Kumaraswamy Eyes Agriculture Portfolio: JD(S) Joins NDA's Future Plans

Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy of JD(S) has indicated his interest in securing the Agriculture portfolio in the impending NDA government, emphasizing the party's longstanding focus on agriculture. JD(S), in alliance with BJP, won two seats in Karnataka in the recent Lok Sabha elections. Final decisions will be made by the NDA leadership.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-06-2024 16:38 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 16:38 IST
Kumaraswamy Eyes Agriculture Portfolio: JD(S) Joins NDA's Future Plans
Kumaraswamy
  • Country:
  • India

Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy of the JD(S) has hinted that his party is keen on securing the Agriculture portfolio in the upcoming NDA Government, signifying a strategic focus on agriculture.

The JD(S), led by his father and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, joined the NDA last year. In the recent Lok Sabha elections, BJP and JD(S) contested together in Karnataka, where the BJP secured 17 out of 28 seats, while JD(S) won two.

Kumaraswamy, who recently won the Mandya seat, reiterated his party's priority of addressing Karnataka's long-standing issues while leaving Cabinet decisions to the NDA leadership. He emphasized the party's historical commitment to the farming community and expressed optimism about securing the Agriculture ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

 Global
3
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
4
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

China’s Green Future: How Digital Advancements Drive Renewable Energy Development in China

Building a Sustainable Future: Enhancing Water Resource Efficiency in Mining Sector of Jharkhand

Battling Climate and Debt: Island Nations Fight for Survival

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024