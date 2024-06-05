Kumaraswamy Eyes Agriculture Portfolio: JD(S) Joins NDA's Future Plans
Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy of JD(S) has indicated his interest in securing the Agriculture portfolio in the impending NDA government, emphasizing the party's longstanding focus on agriculture. JD(S), in alliance with BJP, won two seats in Karnataka in the recent Lok Sabha elections. Final decisions will be made by the NDA leadership.
Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy of the JD(S) has hinted that his party is keen on securing the Agriculture portfolio in the upcoming NDA Government, signifying a strategic focus on agriculture.
The JD(S), led by his father and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, joined the NDA last year. In the recent Lok Sabha elections, BJP and JD(S) contested together in Karnataka, where the BJP secured 17 out of 28 seats, while JD(S) won two.
Kumaraswamy, who recently won the Mandya seat, reiterated his party's priority of addressing Karnataka's long-standing issues while leaving Cabinet decisions to the NDA leadership. He emphasized the party's historical commitment to the farming community and expressed optimism about securing the Agriculture ministry.
