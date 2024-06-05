NOTA Votes in Delhi Elections: A Symbolic Expression

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, a total of 45,554 'None of the Above' (NOTA) votes were cast across seven city constituencies in Delhi, with North-West Delhi recording the highest count at 8,984, according to Election Commission data. The constituency's winner, BJP's Yogender Chandoliya, secured victory by a margin of 2,90,849 votes over Congress' Udit Raj. Despite a slight decrease from the 45,629 NOTA votes recorded in 2019, the option continues to offer voters a way to reject all candidates.

In contrast, the New Delhi constituency registered the lowest number of NOTA votes at 4,813. This was the battleground between BJP's Bansuri Swaraj and AAP's Somnath Bharti. The NOTA option, which became part of the electronic voting machine (EVM) in September 2013 following a Supreme Court ruling, saw varied engagement across different constituencies.

Former chief election commissioner O P Rawat remarked that while NOTA has a primarily symbolic role, its impact could be reconsidered if it garners more than 50% of the votes. Rawat explained that as it stands, even if 99 out of 100 votes are for NOTA, the single vote for any candidate ensures their victory.

