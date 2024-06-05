Left Menu

Congress Leader Predicts Short-Lived BJP Government, Calls for Restoration of Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir

Vikar Rasool Wani, president of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee, criticized the BJP-led NDA government, predicting it will not last long if it wins a third term. He emphasized the need for restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and holding assembly elections to restore democracy in the region.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-06-2024 18:19 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 18:19 IST
On Wednesday, Vikar Rasool Wani, the president of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee, voiced his skepticism regarding a third term for the BJP-led NDA government, labeling it as ephemeral. He argued that 'dictators do not take everyone along.'

Wani reiterated the Congress party's staunch demand for the immediate restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and the holding of assembly elections to reinstate democracy in the region. He dismissed the BJP's slogan of inclusivity and accused the party of leveraging central and state agencies to oppress opposition leaders.

He extolled the Congress's historic respect for opposition parties and denounced the BJP's purported use of money and power to destabilize regional governance, citing Maharashtra as an example. Wani assured that Congress prioritizes economic prosperity and military strength while genuinely engaging every societal faction. He praised the public for their support in the Lok Sabha elections, highlighting the Congress's revitalization and commitment to addressing public issues if elected.

