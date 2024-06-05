Left Menu

World Leaders Congratulate Modi on Historic Election Victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received congratulations from global leaders including Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak, and Emmanuel Macron following BJP-led NDA's victory in India's general elections. The leaders expressed a desire to work closely with Modi, emphasizing strong bilateral relationships and shared future goals.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 20:30 IST
World Leaders Congratulate Modi on Historic Election Victory
Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's triumphant third term has garnered global applause. US President Joe Biden, UK's Rishi Sunak, and French President Emmanuel Macron led dozens of world leaders in congratulating Modi on the BJP-led NDA coalition's decisive victory in India's general elections.

In his congratulatory message, Biden emphasized the growing strength of US-India relations, describing a shared future of unlimited potential. Similarly, Sunak highlighted the historic friendship between the UK and India, while Macron reiterated the strategic partnership between India and France.

From Taiwan to China and the Caribbean, leaders worldwide echoed the sentiment, underlining the significance of India's role in global affairs and expressing optimism for future cooperation. The reaffirmation of bilateral ties and the vision of collaborative growth were recurring themes in these diplomatic exchanges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

 Global
3
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
4
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

China’s Green Future: How Digital Advancements Drive Renewable Energy Development in China

Building a Sustainable Future: Enhancing Water Resource Efficiency in Mining Sector of Jharkhand

Battling Climate and Debt: Island Nations Fight for Survival

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024