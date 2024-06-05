World Leaders Congratulate Modi on Historic Election Victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's triumphant third term has garnered global applause. US President Joe Biden, UK's Rishi Sunak, and French President Emmanuel Macron led dozens of world leaders in congratulating Modi on the BJP-led NDA coalition's decisive victory in India's general elections.

In his congratulatory message, Biden emphasized the growing strength of US-India relations, describing a shared future of unlimited potential. Similarly, Sunak highlighted the historic friendship between the UK and India, while Macron reiterated the strategic partnership between India and France.

From Taiwan to China and the Caribbean, leaders worldwide echoed the sentiment, underlining the significance of India's role in global affairs and expressing optimism for future cooperation. The reaffirmation of bilateral ties and the vision of collaborative growth were recurring themes in these diplomatic exchanges.

