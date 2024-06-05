Left Menu

Narendra Modi Elected as NDA Leader for Third Term

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been elected as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) by its members as he prepares to take oath for a third consecutive term. A meeting was held where various NDA leaders expressed confidence in Modi's leadership and outlined their vision for continued development.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2024 20:52 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 20:52 IST
Narendra Modi Elected as NDA Leader for Third Term
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to take the oath for a third consecutive term as the head of a coalition government. On Tuesday, Modi chaired a meeting of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) members, who unanimously elected him as their leader.

The formal election of Modi by NDA MPs will take place on June 7, following which alliance leaders will submit their letters of support to the President, according to HAM (Secular) leader and former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi. The new government is expected to be sworn in over the weekend to avoid any uncertainty, which a buoyant opposition might exploit.

Among the 21 leaders from 16 parties attending the meeting were prominent figures like TDP leader N. Chandrababu Naidu, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. All parties present expressed confidence in Modi's leadership and passed a resolution to continue working for the country's all-round development while conserving its heritage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

 Global
3
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
4
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

China’s Green Future: How Digital Advancements Drive Renewable Energy Development in China

Building a Sustainable Future: Enhancing Water Resource Efficiency in Mining Sector of Jharkhand

Battling Climate and Debt: Island Nations Fight for Survival

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024