Narendra Modi Elected as NDA Leader for Third Term

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to take the oath for a third consecutive term as the head of a coalition government. On Tuesday, Modi chaired a meeting of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) members, who unanimously elected him as their leader.

The formal election of Modi by NDA MPs will take place on June 7, following which alliance leaders will submit their letters of support to the President, according to HAM (Secular) leader and former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi. The new government is expected to be sworn in over the weekend to avoid any uncertainty, which a buoyant opposition might exploit.

Among the 21 leaders from 16 parties attending the meeting were prominent figures like TDP leader N. Chandrababu Naidu, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. All parties present expressed confidence in Modi's leadership and passed a resolution to continue working for the country's all-round development while conserving its heritage.

