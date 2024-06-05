INDIA Bloc's Commitment: A United Stand Against BJP's Rule

The INDIA bloc partners will take decisive steps at the right moment to fulfill the people's desire for an alternative to BJP governance, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge stated on Wednesday. His comments came after the alliance's first meeting following the Lok Sabha poll results.

During the nearly two-hour meeting, seen as a strategic session rather than a claim for government formation, Kharge and other opposition leaders vowed to continue their struggle against what they termed as the 'fascist rule' of Narendra Modi's BJP. They also expressed gratitude for the overwhelming public support.

'We will take appropriate steps at the appropriate time to ensure the people's desire not to be ruled by the BJP government is realized,' stated Kharge, reading from a declaration adopted collectively by the alliance members at the session held at his residence.

The Congress president had assembled the meeting to evaluate the political scenario and election results, explore government formation possibilities, and discuss outreach efforts to erstwhile partners such as Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu.

He emphasized that the opposition is committed to their pledges to the electorate and will uphold them diligently. 'The constituents of the INDIA bloc thank the people of India for their overwhelming support. This mandate is a significant rebuttal to the BJP's politics of hate, corruption, and deprivation,' Kharge announced.

'This mandate defends the Constitution of India, counters price rise, unemployment, and crony capitalism, and aims to save democracy,' added Kharge, detailing the alliance's resolutions.

Although BJP secured 240 seats and Congress emerged as the runner-up with 99, the NDA boasts a majority with 293 seats and has begun deliberations on forming the government. The opposition bloc, meanwhile, holds 234 seats.

Despite BJP falling short of a majority on its own, it may form the government with its allies' backing. Support from Naidu's TDP and Kumar's JD(U), which won 16 and 12 seats in Andhra Pradesh and Bihar respectively, along with other allies, enables NDA to exceed the halfway mark.

Both TDP and JD(U) have publicly rejected suggestions of joining the opposition and pledged to remain with the NDA. Nonetheless, sources indicate that Congress and other opposition leaders are making discreet efforts to win them over.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)