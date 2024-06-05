Left Menu

INDIA Bloc Gears Up for Strategic Moves Against BJP’s Rule

The INDIA bloc, in a meeting led by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, has resolved to take 'appropriate steps at the appropriate time' to prevent BJP's rule. The political alliance reaffirmed its commitment to constitutional values and thanked the public for their support against Modi's government.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 22:44 IST
INDIA Bloc Gears Up for Strategic Moves Against BJP’s Rule
  • Country:
  • India

The INDIA bloc on Wednesday announced its strategic resolve to counter the ruling BJP government, emphasizing a 'wait and watch' approach. This decision was revealed in a statement read by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, post an extensive meeting that saw attendance from top political figures.

Kharge, supported by heavyweight leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, and Abhishek Banerjee, highlighted the unity of the opposition to combat what he termed the 'fascist rule' under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The alliance's statement reflects their collective commitment to the values enshrined in the Constitution.

The gathering, held at Kharge's residence, came right after the Lok Sabha poll results. While the BJP secured 240 seats, falling short of an absolute majority but enough to form the government with allies, the opposition gained a substantial 234 seats. The INDIA bloc hailed the public's overwhelming support as a mandate against Modi's policies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global
4
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philippines' Economy Defies Odds: Growth Surges Amid Global Challenges

Bridging the Digital Divide: How Technology is Transforming Lives in Small Island States

The Synergy of Democracy and Civil Society: Driving Gender Equality Worldwide

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024