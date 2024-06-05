INDIA Bloc Gears Up for Strategic Moves Against BJP’s Rule

The INDIA bloc on Wednesday announced its strategic resolve to counter the ruling BJP government, emphasizing a 'wait and watch' approach. This decision was revealed in a statement read by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, post an extensive meeting that saw attendance from top political figures.

Kharge, supported by heavyweight leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, and Abhishek Banerjee, highlighted the unity of the opposition to combat what he termed the 'fascist rule' under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The alliance's statement reflects their collective commitment to the values enshrined in the Constitution.

The gathering, held at Kharge's residence, came right after the Lok Sabha poll results. While the BJP secured 240 seats, falling short of an absolute majority but enough to form the government with allies, the opposition gained a substantial 234 seats. The INDIA bloc hailed the public's overwhelming support as a mandate against Modi's policies.

