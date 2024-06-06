Left Menu

Ukraine Strikes Inside Russia with US Weapons

Ukraine has employed US weapons to strike targets inside Russia, following guidance from President Joe Biden. The strikes aim to defend Kharkiv, which is close to the Russian border. Republican Senator Mike Rounds confirmed the use, while White House security officials were unable to verify operational details.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-06-2024 00:37 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 00:37 IST
Ukraine has utilized US-supplied weapons to carry out strikes within Russian territory, as confirmed by a US senator and a Western official acquainted with the situation.

The attacks were conducted under newly sanctioned guidelines from President Joe Biden, permitting the use of American armaments strictly for defending Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city.

Speaking anonymously due to the sensitivity of the issue, the official disclosed the operation. Republican Senator Mike Rounds of South Dakota, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, corroborated the strikes but did not clarify the source of his information.

