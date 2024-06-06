Ukraine Strikes Inside Russia with US Weapons
Ukraine has employed US weapons to strike targets inside Russia, following guidance from President Joe Biden. The strikes aim to defend Kharkiv, which is close to the Russian border. Republican Senator Mike Rounds confirmed the use, while White House security officials were unable to verify operational details.
- Country:
- United States
Ukraine has utilized US-supplied weapons to carry out strikes within Russian territory, as confirmed by a US senator and a Western official acquainted with the situation.
The attacks were conducted under newly sanctioned guidelines from President Joe Biden, permitting the use of American armaments strictly for defending Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city.
Speaking anonymously due to the sensitivity of the issue, the official disclosed the operation. Republican Senator Mike Rounds of South Dakota, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, corroborated the strikes but did not clarify the source of his information.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- US weapons
- Russia
- Kharkiv
- Biden
- Zelenskyy
- HIMARS
- Senator Rounds
- military aid
- defense strategy
ALSO READ
Biden and Trump Secure Key Primaries Amid Party Dissent
Biden Cancels $7.7 Billion in Student Debt for 160,000 Borrowers
Biden Overcomes Odds: 200 Bench Appointments Amid Senate Challenge
Biden Plans February Africa Visit if Re-Elected
Biden Surpasses 200 Federal Judicial Appointments, Outpacing Trump