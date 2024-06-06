Ukraine Strikes Inside Russia with US Weapons

Ukraine has utilized US-supplied weapons to carry out strikes within Russian territory, as confirmed by a US senator and a Western official acquainted with the situation.

The attacks were conducted under newly sanctioned guidelines from President Joe Biden, permitting the use of American armaments strictly for defending Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city.

Speaking anonymously due to the sensitivity of the issue, the official disclosed the operation. Republican Senator Mike Rounds of South Dakota, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, corroborated the strikes but did not clarify the source of his information.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)