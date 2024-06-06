Left Menu

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte to Meet Xi Jinping: Strengthening Ties with China

Peru's President Dina Boluarte will travel to China to meet President Xi Jinping and leaders from key sectors like mining, technology, and transportation. The trip, approved by Peru's Congress, aims to bolster relations ahead of the APEC summit in Lima this November, which covers nearly half of global trade.

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2024 03:25 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 03:25 IST
Peruvian President Dina Boluarte to Meet Xi Jinping: Strengthening Ties with China
Dina Boluarte

Peru's President Dina Boluarte will travel to China later this month to meet with her Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and leaders from mining, technology and transportation firms after the Andean nation's Congress on Wednesday granted permission for the trip

The trip, which according to Peru's constitution needs to get the green light from lawmakers, was approved by a large majority in Peru's fragmented legislature, dominated by conservative members. The meeting with Xi, scheduled for June 28, will come a few months before the summit of leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum (APEC), which is set be held in Lima in November.

APEC represents nearly half of global trade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global
4
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philippines' Economy Defies Odds: Growth Surges Amid Global Challenges

Bridging the Digital Divide: How Technology is Transforming Lives in Small Island States

The Synergy of Democracy and Civil Society: Driving Gender Equality Worldwide

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024