Peruvian President Dina Boluarte to Meet Xi Jinping: Strengthening Ties with China
Peru's President Dina Boluarte will travel to China to meet President Xi Jinping and leaders from key sectors like mining, technology, and transportation. The trip, approved by Peru's Congress, aims to bolster relations ahead of the APEC summit in Lima this November, which covers nearly half of global trade.
Peru's President Dina Boluarte will travel to China later this month to meet with her Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and leaders from mining, technology and transportation firms after the Andean nation's Congress on Wednesday granted permission for the trip
The trip, which according to Peru's constitution needs to get the green light from lawmakers, was approved by a large majority in Peru's fragmented legislature, dominated by conservative members. The meeting with Xi, scheduled for June 28, will come a few months before the summit of leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum (APEC), which is set be held in Lima in November.
APEC represents nearly half of global trade.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dina Boluarte
- Xi Jinping
- Peru
- China
- APEC
- mining
- technology
- transportation
- global trade
- APEC summit
ALSO READ
AI with Love: Revolutionizing Biodiversity Protection with Intelligent Technology
Le Travenues Technology And Bansal Wire Industries Get SEBI Nod For IPO Launch
Priyanka Gandhi Advocates for Democracy, Slams BJP's Alleged Undermining of Institutions
India Brainstorms Future of Science, Technology, and Innovation
Saud bin Saqr lays the foundation stone for the "Glass Technology" factory in Ras Al Khaimah